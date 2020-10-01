What If It's Still Around? Trailer for Scary 'The Mothman Legacy' Doc

"The forests of Appalachia hide an ancient secret…" Now that it's October, it's time to get creepy with scary stories of all kinds. 1091 Pics has released an official trailer for a monster myth documentary film titled The Mothman Legacy, from monster myth filmmaker Seth Breedlove (The Bray Road Beast, On the Trail of Bigfoot). This is a separate film from the The Mothman Prophecies horror, or the other horror titled just Mothman. The Mothman Legacy tells the story of one of the most frightening American urban myths, the legend of The Mothman, a red-eyed creature seen by some as a harbinger of doom in 1960s rural West Virginia, where sightings of the winged demonic beast were first documented near an old munitions dump. There's some genuinely frightening footage in this film, and I appreciate all the imagery and creepy shots. This feels like a real-life horror film, which (IMO) is the best way to tell these monster myth stories. Dive in.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Seth Breedlove's doc The Mothman Legacy, on 1091's YouTube:

One of the most frightening of American urban myths is the legend of The Mothman, a red-eyed creature seen by some as a harbinger of doom in 1960s rural West Virginia, where sightings of the winged demonic beast were first documented near an old munitions dump known by locals as "TNT". Many believe the Mothman to be a 1960's phenomenon, an omen only appearing before tragedy, and disappearing after a flap of sightings and the subsequent Silver Bridge collapse in 1967. But what if there's more? What if the origins of this omen trace back much further and go much deeper than anyone realized? And what if… the sightings have never ended? The Mothman Legacy is directed by monster doc filmmaker Seth Breedlove, director of many docs including Minerva Monster, Boggy Creek Monster, The Mothman of Point Pleasant, The Bray Road Beast, On the Trail of Bigfoot, and Momo: The Missouri Monster previously. 1091 Pictures will release The Mothman Legacy doc direct-to-VOD starting on October 20th this month. Who's curious?