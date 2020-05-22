What Might the Future Look Like? Official Trailer for '2040' Doc Film

"Everywhere you look, you will see incredible reasons for hope." Together Films has unveiled an official US trailer for a documentary titled 2040, made by filmmaker Damon Gameau (of the doc That Sugar Film previously). It premiered at the Berlin Film Festival last year. Motivated by his 4-year-old daughter and concern for the planet she will inherit, Gameau embarks on a global journey to discover what the future of the planet could look like by the year 2040 if we embraced the best solutions already available to us, and shifted them rapidly into the mainstream. Guided by the voices of 100 child interviewees aged 6 to 11 who describe the kind of world they would like to see by the year 2040, Damon draws on the best minds from around the world across climate, economics, technology, civil society, education, agriculture to conjure a positive portrait of what "could be", instead of the dystopian future we are so often presented. This seems like a remarkably fascinating and refreshingly optimistic look at the future and how we can save our planet.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Damon Gameau's documentary 2040, direct from YouTube:

Award-winning director Damon Gameau embarks on a journey to explore what the future could look like by the year 2040 if we simply embraced the best solutions already available to us to improve our planet and shifted them rapidly into the mainstream. Structured as a visual letter to his 4-year-old daughter, Damon blends traditional documentary with dramatised sequences and high-end visual effects to create a vision board of how these solutions could regenerate the world for future generations. 2040 is directed by actor / filmmaker Damon Gameau, directing his second film after the doc That Sugar Film previously, as well as a few other shorts. This originally premiered at the Berlin Film Festival last year, and also played at the Seattle Film Festival. It's one of the highest grossing Australian doc films of all time. Together Films will release Gameau's 2040 doc in "virtual cinemas" starting June 5th. For more info, visit the official website.