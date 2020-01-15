First Trailer for Crazy Action Movie 'Guns Akimbo' with Daniel Radcliffe

"It's over!" "It's not over ’till I say it's over." Madman Films has debuted the first official trailer for Guns Akimbo, the totally insane, totally badass action movie from New Zealand filmmaker Jason Lei Howden. The concept for this is crazy: in a near-future world where a live deathmatch video game rules the internet, one online troll find himself in deep shit when he wakes up to find two pistols bolted onto his hands. Things get even worse when he's pulled into the game and forced to go up against one of the meanest players to ever exist. Describe as "hilariously dark, viciously violent, and potentially — chillingly — prescient." Starring Daniel Radcliffe, Samara Weaving, Ned Dennehy, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Hanako Footman, Mark Rowley, Set Sjöstrand, and Rhys Darby. I saw this in Sitges and fully enjoyed it, totally nuts but awesome to watch (read my review). Genre fans & action geeks - you do not want to miss this! Lock 'n load.

Here's the first official trailer for Jason Lei Howden's Guns Akimbo, direct from YouTube (via BMD):

Nerdy video game developer (Daniel Radcliffe) is a little too fond of stirring things up on the internet with his caustic, prodding, and antagonizing comments. One night, he makes the mistake of drunkenly dropping an inflammatory barb on a broadcast of Skizm, an illegal death-match fight club streamed live to the public. In response, Riktor (Ned Dennehy), the maniacal mastermind behind the channel, decides to force Miles' hand (or hands, as it were) and have him join the "fun." Miles wakes to find heavy pistols bolted right into his bones, and learns Nix (Samara Weaving), the trigger-happy star of Skizm, is his first opponent. Guns Akimbo is both written and directed by Kiwi VFX artist / filmmaker Jason Lei Howden, his second feature film following Deathgasm, after working for years at Weta previously. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, and it also played at Fantastic Fest and Sitges. Madman Films will release Guns Akimbo in select theaters starting February 28th, 2020 this winter. How wild does that look? Who's in?