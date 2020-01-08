Wild New Trailer for Killer Lion in Amsterdam Horror Film 'Uncaged'

"Amazing how one lion can stop an entire city." 4 Digital Media has released a new US trailer for a horror B-movie titled Uncaged, which is the official US title for a movie also known as Prey (or Prooi in Dutch). This already opened in The Netherlands in 2016, but has never had a US release - until now. It's heading to VOD in March, if anyone wants to catch it. The movie is about a zoo veterinarian who gets caught up in a grisly adventure as she finds herself leading the city-wide hunt for a monstrous lion terrorizing the Dutch capital of Amsterdam. No one believes her when she figures out it's a lion, but the attacks keep happening. Uncaged stars Sophie van Winden, along with Julian Looman, Mark Frost, Wesley Mutsaars, and Victor Löw. This doesn't seem that good, but it does remind me of all the killer animal films from the 80s.

Here's the official US trailer (+ a few posters) for Dick Maas' Uncaged, direct from 4Digital's YouTube:

After finding a gruesomely slaughtered farmers family just outside Amsterdam, the police call Amsterdam Royal Zoos veterinarian, Lizzy, for help. She immediately identifies what must have caused the bloody mutilations: an enormous, aggressive lion. Nobody believes her and it isn’t until after a bloodbath at the Vondelpark that the authorities agree with her plan to deploy the British hunter Jack. Lizzy's boyfriend Dave has his doubts because of Lizzy and Jacks' past as lovers. But even he must admit that Jack is their best chance to prevent more bloodshed in the streets of Amsterdam. The hunt is on. Uncaged, also known as Prey or Prooi (in Dutch), is both written and directed by Dutch filmmaker Dick Maas, director of films including Rigor Mortis, The Lift, Flodder 1-3, Amsterdamned, Do Not Disturb, The Shaft, Killer Babes, Sint, and Quiz previously. This originally opened in The Netherlands back in 2016, stopped by The Overlook Film Festival in 2017, and it played at the Toronto After Dark Film Festival last year. 4 Digital will finally release Maas' Uncaged direct-to-VOD in the US starting March 17th, 2020 coming soon. Who's curious?