Wild Red Band Trailer for Icelandic Badass Gay Vampire Thriller 'Thirst'

"Aren't you hungry?" "I don't touch women. I am a gentleman." Now what do we have here?! Uncork'd Ent. has released a brand new, extra gory red band trailer for an Icelandic vampire dark comedy thriller titled Thirst. Have a taste. Not to be confused with any of the other hundreds of vampire films also called Thirst. Drug addict Hulda is arrested and accused of murdering her brother. After she is let go due to insufficient evidence, she meets Hjörtur, a thousand-year-old badass gay vampire. Together they fight a cult while being investigated by a rogue detective. Sounds awesome? Just wait until you see the actual footage. The film stars Hjörtur Sævar Steinason, Hulda Lind Kristinsdóttir, Jens Jensson, Ester Sveinbjarnardóttir, and Birgitta Sigursteinsdóttir. This is super violent and extremely bloody (definitely NSFW) and that's part of the magic. At least the vampire guy looks badass! Horror and/or vampire fans - don't miss this one.

Here's the new red band trailer (+ posters) for Steinþórsson & Úlfarsson's Thirst, from YouTube (via B-D):

Thirst follows Hulda (Hulda Lind Kristinsdóttir), a woman who is suspected of being responsible for the death of her brother who is also being investigated by the police. After being released from custody due to insufficient evidence, she has nowhere to turn to. Lingering around in the cold, she befriends an elderly man who turns out to be a 1,000-year old, single, gay vampire who brings her brother to life, leading to terrible consequences. Thirst, originally known as Þorsti in Icelandic, is co-directed by Icelandic filmmakers Steinþór Hróar Steinþórsson (an actor making his directorial debut) & Gaukur Úlfarsson (director of the doc Gnarr previously) both making their first narrative film together. The screenplay is written by Björn Leó Brynjarsson. This originally premiered at ScreamFest and FrightFest this year. Uncork'd will release Thirst direct-to-DVD / VOD in the US starting on December 1st this fall. Anyone into this vampire film?