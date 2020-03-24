Wild Trailer for 'Coffee & Kareem' Starring Ed Helms & Taraji P. Henson

"Ohhhh, why did I date a white guy?! My friend Sharon was right!" Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for an action comedy called Coffee & Kareem, the latest movie from Canadian filmmaker Michael Dowse (Fubar, Goon, What If, Stuber). Twelve-year-old Kareem Manning hires a criminal to scare his mom's new boyfriend – police officer James Coffee – but it backfires, forcing Coffee and Kareem to team up in order to save themselves from Detroit's most ruthless drug kingpin. This stars Ed Helms and Taraji P. Henson, also joined by Betty Gilpin, RonReaco Lee, Andrew Bachelor (King Bach) and David Alan Grier. This looks painfully campy and so unoriginal it's hard to even laugh at any of the humor, especially from the kid. But maybe I'm really not the target audience for this kind of ridiculous comedy. Does it look that funny?

Here's the official trailer (+ posters) for Michael Dowse's Coffee & Kareem, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

In the raunchy, buddy-cop comedy Coffee & Kareem, twelve-year-old Kareem Manning (Terrence Little Gardenhigh) hires a criminal to scare his mom's new boyfriend — police officer James Coffee (Ed Helms) — but it backfires, forcing Coffee and Kareem to team up in order to save themselves from Detroit's most ruthless drug kingpin. Coffee & Kareem is directed by acclaimed Canadian filmmaker Michael Dowse, director of the movies Fubar & Fubar: Balls to the Wall , It's All Gone Pete Tong, Take Me Home Tonight, Goon, What If, and Stuber previously. The screenplay is written by Shane Mack. Produced by Dan Clarke, Mike Falbo, Jordon Foss, Ed Helms, and Sanford Nelson; co-produced by Brett Harris. Netflix will release Dowse's Coffee & Kareem streaming exclusively starting on April 3rd coming up soon. Anyone interested?