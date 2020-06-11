Will Ferrell & Rachel McAdams in 'Eurovision Song Contest' Trailer

"We are a duo that will never be separated." Netflix has unveiled the first official trailer for a magical new Will Ferrell comedy titled Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga, a mock comedy making fun of the popular annual Eurovision singing competition and two singers from Iceland. When aspiring musicians Lars and Sigrit from a small town in Iceland are given the opportunity to represent their country at the world's biggest song competition, they finally have a chance to prove that any dream worth having is a dream worth fighting for. High stakes, scheming rivals and onstage mishaps test their bond. Starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams as Lars and Sigrit, along with Dan Stevens, Pierce Brosnan, Demi Lovato, Jamie Demetriou, Natasia Demetriou, and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson. This looks like a super fun mix of Walk Hard, Blades of Glory, and Popstar but for Eurovision. And they might just go all the way.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for David Dobkin's Eurovision Song Contest, from YouTube:

When aspiring musicians Lars (Will Ferrell) and Sigrit (Rachel McAdams) are given the opportunity of a lifetime to represent their country at the world’s biggest song competition, they finally have a chance to prove that any dream worth having is a dream worth fighting for. Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga is directed by American filmmaker David Dobkin, director of the films 52nd St. Serenade, Clay Pigeons, Shanghai Knights, Wedding Crashers, Fred Claus, The Change-Up, and The Judge previously, and a writer on R.I.P.D. and other films. The screenplay is written by Will Ferrell and Andrew Steele. Produced by Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell, and Chris Henchy. Netflix will release Dobkin's Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga streaming starting June 26th this summer. Who's ready to cheer on Lars & Sigrit?