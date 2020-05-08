Will Patton & Mark O'Brien in Crime Thriller 'Hammer' Official Trailer

"Run, dad! Run!" Vertical Ent. has released an official trailer for an indie crime thriller titled Hammer, made by Canadian filmmaker Christian Sparkes. This premiered at the Whistler Film Festival last fall, and will be available to watch on VOD in June. Will Patton stars as a father who faces a personal crisis when he discovers his estranged son fleeing a botched drug deal. The two embark on a violent odyssey that grapples with themes of fatherhood, family and fate. Also starring Mark O'Brien, Ben Cotton, Dayle McLeod, Lara Jean Chorostecki, Connor Price, and Curtis Caravaggio. This trailer shows a lot in it, perhaps the only way to get people interested in this, since there's quite a few colorful criminal characters to follow.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Christian Sparkes' Hammer, direct from YouTube:

A father faces a personal crisis when he discovers his estranged son fleeing a botched drug deal. The two men embark on a violent odyssey that grapples with themes of fatherhood, family and fate. Hammer is both written and directed by Canadian filmmaker Christian Sparkes, his second feature film after making Cast No Shadow previously, as well as a few shorts and other TV projects. Produced by Allison White, Chris Agoston, Jonathan Bronfman, William Woods. This originally premiered at the Whistler Film Festival last year. Vertical Ent. will release Sparkes' Hammer direct-to-VOD starting on June 5th this summer. Anyone?