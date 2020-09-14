Women in Aviation - Official Trailer for 'Fly Like a Girl' Documentary

"We're not going to wait for a break, we have to make our break." Gravitas has released an official trailer for an inspiring documentary titled Fly Like a Girl, which first premiered at the Hot Springs International Women's Film Festival last year. After playing on the festival circuit for a year, the film is finally arriving on VOD this fall. A young girl aspires to change the face of aviation. Fly Like A Girl is more than just a film. It's a movement of young girls and women relentlessly pursuing their passion for aviation. A field currently dominated by men. Hearing first-hand stories from girls and women who dared to aim higher. From a lego-loving young girl who includes female pilots in her toy airplanes, to a courageous woman who helped lead shuttle missions to space, Fly Like A Girl shows us that women are in charge of their own destiny. It's no surprise they have footage of Lashana Lynch from Captain Marvel in here - she kicks ass. Fly on, ladies.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Katie Wiatt's doc Fly Like a Girl, direct from Gravitas' YouTube:

Fly Like a Girl is directed by filmmaker Katie Wiatt, making her directorial debut after working on writing / producing the TV series "On the Patio" previously. This first premiered at the Hot Springs International Women's Film Festival last year, and also stopped by numerous other festivals. Gravitas will release the doc Fly Like a Girl direct-to-VOD starting on October 9th this fall.