World Famous Onion Rings Wacky Doc Film 'The Ringmaster' Trailer

"Zach was in over his head…" 1091 has released the official trailer for The Ringmaster, a funky new doc film film about onion rings. Yeah, seriously. This premiered at a few documentary festivals last year and is hitting VOD next month. An aging chef from Minnesota has his life turned upside down when a relentless filmmaker from Las Vegas tries to make the chef's onion rings world famous. Upon his grandfather's death, a recovering gambling addict uses his inheritance to make a documentary about well-known onion rings from his childhood and the beloved Minnesotan chef who makes them. The project changes drastically when the filmmaker becomes hellbent on improving the humble fry cook’s life, despite discovering his subject wants nothing to do with the film. Sounds crazy, right? This trailer is a bit of a mess, mostly because there's so much going on. A cautionary tale about doc filmmaking more than it is a story about onion rings? Maybe.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Dworsky & Newberg's doc The Ringmaster, direct from YouTube:

The project becomes something else entirely when the crew members secretly turn the cameras on the filmmaker, documenting his efforts and failures over a three year journey. The Ringmaster is co-directed by filmmakers Molly Dworsky & Dave Newberg, both making their feature directorial debut after various short films and other production work. This originally premiered at the Festival of Cinema NYC and DOC LA Film Festival last year. 1091 Pictures will release The Ringmaster direct-to-VOD starting on October 6th this fall. Visit the doc's official website.