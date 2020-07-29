Yet Another Fashion Doc - 'Martin Margiela: In His Own Words' Trailer

"Anonymity is very important to me." Oscilloscope has debuted an official trailer for a fashion documentary titled Martin Margiela: In His Own Words, which first premiered at the DOC NYC Film Festival last year. It seems one of the big doc trends right now is films about fashion designers and the crazy lives they lead - there are so many of them recently. After more than a decade since leaving Maison Martin Margiela, Martin Margiela takes a look back at his 20 years of work as fashion designer. Martin Margiela has never shown his face to the public, preferring the clothes to speak for themselves. Likewise, in this fashion doc the designer picks pivotal pieces from his collections. The film features interviews with, among others, Margiela himself, Jean Paul Gaultier, Carine Roitfeld, trend forecaster Lidewij Edelkoort, fashion critic Cathy Horyn, and fashion historian Olivier Saillard. The score was composed by Belgian rock band dEUS. Check this out.

First trailer (+ posters) for Reiner Holzemer's doc Martin Margiela: In His Own Words, on YouTube:

One of the most revolutionary and influential fashion designers of his time, Martin Margiela has remained an elusive figure the entirety of his decades-long career. From Jean Paul Gaultier’s assistant to creative director at Hermès to leading his own House, Margiela never showed his face publicly and avoided interviews, but reinvented fashion with his radical style through forty-one provocative collections. Now, for the first time, the "Banksy of fashion" reveals his drawings, notes, and personal items in this exclusive, intimate profile of his vision. The pieces and the commentaries by leading fashion figures, such as Jean-Paul Gaulthier, Carine Roitfeld, and Lidewij Edelkoort, make abundant Martin Margiela's lasting impact on fashion. Martin Margiela: In His Own Words is directed by German filmmaker Reiner Holzemer, director of the docs Dries and Magnum Photos: The Changing of a Myth previously. This first premiered at the DOC NYC Film Festival last year. Oscilloscope Labs will release Martin Margiela: In His Own Words in "virtual cinemas" starting on August 14th. For more info + tickets, visit their official website. Interested?