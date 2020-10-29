Michael's Back (Again)! Yet Another 'Halloween Kills' Teaser Trailer

"Next Halloween… when the sun sets, and someone is alone… he kills." Michael is back again! And hungry for more. Universal + Blumhouse have revealed another new teaser trailer for the next Halloween sequel, titled Halloween Kills, which has been delayed from October of this year until October 2021 next year. This is the next sequel in the brand new trilogy (Halloween in 2018, Halloween Kills coming up, ending with Halloween Ends in 2022) and it's once again directed by David Gordon Green. No plot details have been revealed yet. The film is finished and ready to go, but the pandemic has forced them to wait and hold it for an extra year - but they're happy to tease with some scary footage anyway. Jamie Lee Curtis returns, joined by Anthony Michael Hall, Judy Greer, Kyle Richards, Robert Longstreet, Andi Matichak, and Nick Castle playing "The Shape". Just a small taste to keep everyone excited about this horror series.

Here's the second official teaser trailer for David Gordon Green's Halloween Kills, direct from YouTube:

You can also see the very first teaser for DGG's Halloween Kills here, for the original 2021 date reveal again.

A sequel to the Halloween 2018 sequel bringing back Laurie Strode for another showdown with masked killer Michael Myers who has been tormenting her for over 40 years. Halloween Kills is again directed by acclaimed American filmmaker David Gordon Green, of the films George Washington, All the Real Girls, Snow Angels, Pineapple Express, Your Highness, The Sitter, Prince Avalanche, Joe, Manglehorn, Our Brand Is Crisis, Stronger, and the most recent Halloween previously. The screenplay is written by Scott Teems & Danny McBride & David Gordon Green; based on characters created by John Carpenter and Debra Hill. Produced by Jason Blum at Blumhouse, plus Malek Akkad and Bill Block. Executive produced by John Carpenter, Jamie Lee Curtis, Danny McBride, David Gordon Green, Ryan Freimann. Universal will release DGG's Halloween Kills in theaters everywhere starting on October 15th, 2021. Still looking forward to it?