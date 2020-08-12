Yet Another Trailer for Disney's Live-Action 'Mulan' Headed to Disney+

"You will die… pretending to be something you're not." Disney has released another 60-second trailer for Niki Caro's live-action Mulan movie, finally set for release in early September. It was initially supposed to open in March, but has been delayed all summer due to the pandemic. Disney finally announced that they'll be releasing it streaming on Disney+ for a "premium" purchase price of $29.99 (which will give you access to it permanency). Unfortunately it won't be playing in theaters (not this year at least). Based on the original 1998 animated movie, the story is about a young Chinese maiden who disguises herself as a male warrior to fight and save her father. Set during the Han dynasty, she takes her father's place to fight an incoming Hun invasion. Liu Yifei stars as Hua Mulan, with Jet Li, Donnie Yen, Yoson An, Gong Li, Jason Scott Lee, Tzi Ma, Ron Yuan, Jimmy Wong, Rosalind Chao, and Utkarsh Ambudkar. Have one last look.

Here's the final Disney+ trailer (+ another poster) for Niki Caro's Mulan, direct from Disney's YouTube:

You can still view the teaser trailer for Niki Caro's Mulan movie here, or the full-length official trailer here.

Mulan is the epic adventure of a fearless young woman who masquerades as a man in order to fight Northern Invaders attacking China. The eldest daughter of an honoured warrior, Hua Mulan (Liu Yifei) is spirited, determined and quick on her feet. When the Emperor issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army, she steps in to take the place of her ailing father as Hua Jun, becoming one of China’s greatest warriors ever. Mulan is directed by New Zealand filmmaker Niki Caro, director of the films Memory & Desire, Whale Rider, North Country, A Heavenly Vintage, McFarland USA, and The Zookeeper's Wife previously. The screenplay is co-written by Lauren Hynek, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Elizabeth Martin; inspired by the original 1998 animated movie. Based on the Chinese legend of Hua Mulan. Disney will debut Caro's Mulan streaming on Disney+ starting September 4th coming up. Still watching?