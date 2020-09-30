Yet Another Trailer for Fantasy Action Movie 'Iron Mask' with Arnold

"Where's the dragon?" Lionsgate has released one final US trailer for Iron Mask, the Russian-Chinese epic fantasy action movie originally known as Viy 2: Journey to China. It has also had many other different titles including Journey to China: The Mystery of Iron Mask, or The Mystery of the Dragon Seal in Malaysia, or any shortened version of those. This is actually a wacky Russian adventure fantasy film, co-produced by China, with a big budget, and featuring two major name-brand actors: Jackie Chan & Arnold Schwarzenegger. The plot involves English traveler / cartographer Jonathan Green journeying to China and falling into a fantastical adventure. The full cast also includes Rutger Hauer, Charles Dance, Jason Flemyng, Xingtong Yao, Anna Churina, and Narupornkamol Chaisang. We've been posting trailers for this film for years, ever since it debuted in Russia years ago, and then in the UK earlier this year, and now in the US this fall. It does not seem worth the wait, it just looks so bad, despite having Arnold & Jackie.

Here's the final US trailer (+ poster) for Oleg Stepchenko's Iron Mask, direct from Lionsgate's YouTube:

The English traveler Jonathan Green receives from Peter the Great an order to map the Russian Far East. Once again he sets out for a long journey full of incredible adventures that eventually lead him to the land of China. The cartographer will unexpectedly face a deal of breathtaking discoveries, encounter bizarre creatures, meet with Chinese princesses, and confront deadly martial arts masters and even the king of all dragons - the Dragon King. What could be more dangerous than meeting eye to eye with Viy, except doing it again? What would be stronger this time - a staunch skepticism of the scientist or the old black magic that has seized power of Eastern lands? Viy 2: Journey to China, aka The Iron Mask or The Dragon Seal or The Mystery of Iron Mask, is directed by Russian filmmaker Oleg Stepchenko, of the first Viy film (aka Forbidden Empire), Law of Corruption, and Jacked$ previously. The screenplay is by Oleg Stepchenko and Alexey Petrukhin. This already opened in Russia and China late last summer. Lionsgate will finally release Stepchenko's Iron Mask direct-to-VOD in the US starting on November 20th later this fall. Still curious?