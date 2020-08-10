'You Cannot Kill David Arquette' Doc Trailer - But You Can Wrestle Him

"I'm just kinda sick of being a joke." SuperLTD has released an official trailer for a documentary titled You Cannot Kill David Arquette, which is about exactly what it sounds like it's about. Branded as the most hated man in wrestling after winning the highly controversial World Heavyweight Championship in 2000, actor David Arquette attempts a rocky return to the sport that stalled his promising Hollywood career. Dangerously determined to redeem his reputation and reclaim his self-respect, Arquette will stop at nothing to earn his place in professional wrestling. This was set to premiere at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year, and it will also play at the Fantasia Film Festival this summer before it hits VOD later this month. "An unexpectedly emotional and heartfelt documentary directed by David Darg and Price James, this is a truly outrageous portrait of a dangerously determined former A-lister." This is a fantastic trailer! I'm totally sold.

Official trailer for David Darg & Price James' doc You Cannot Kill David Arquette, from YouTube:

You Cannot Kill David Arquette is a documentary that follows actor David Arquette as he attempts to make a comeback in the world of pro-wrestling. Following his infamous championship as part of a marketing stunt for the film Ready to Rumble, Arquette is widely known as the most hated man in pro-wrestling worldwide. Nearly 20 years after he "won" the initial title, through ups and downs in his career, with his family, and with his struggles with addiction, David Arquette seeks redemption by returning to the ring… for real this time. You Cannot Kill David Arquette is co-directed by American filmmakers David Darg (director of the doc Electric Kingdom and many other shorts) & Price James (feature directorial debut after numerous shorts), making their first film together. This originally premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year, and it plays at the Fantasia Film Festival next this summer. SuperLTD will release You Cannot Kill David Arquette direct-to-VOD starting on August 28th this summer. Ready to rumble…!?