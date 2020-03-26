Zach Galligan vs 'Evil Little Things' Official Trailer for Horror Anthology

"There's a monster in my room." Uncork'd Ent. has unveiled an official trailer for an indie horror anthology feature titled Evil Little Things, the latest from indie horror filmmaker Matt Green (Digging Up Graves, A Zombie Invasion, No Sin Unpunished). Described as a "deliciously wicked new horror anthology in the tradition of Creepshow", about freaky little toys and/or dolls that come to life and torment people. There is a leprechaun seeking revenge, a doll who goes after her owner, and a clown named Giggles. Evil Little Things stars Hannah Fireman, Courtney Lakin, Jonathan Horne, Piper Collins, L.A. Winters, and Zach Galligan (who played the boy in the Gremlins movies). Available to watch May on VOD for those interested in a slice of creepy horror in their home. Looks like an even crazier Child's Play about killer dolls.

Here's the first official trailer (+ new poster) for Matt Green's Evil Little Things, direct from YouTube:

A young boy finds a mystical toymaker with stories to tell. The first is of a leprechaun seeking revenge on a defenseless family. The second is of a doll who works evil on her fragile owner. The toymaker gives the boy a clown named Giggles. Clowns are supposed to be the guardians of happiness, right? These Evil Little Things will cause you many sleepless nights. Evil Little Things is directed by American filmmaker Matt Green, director of the films Severed, Vicious, Loaded Dice, Digging Up Graves, A Zombie Invasion, Slaw, and No Sin Unpunished previously. The screenplay is written by Yasmin Bakhtiari and Nancy Knight. Produced by Cristin Azure. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Uncork'd will release Green's Evil Little Things direct-to-DVD/VOD starting May 12th this summer. Want to watch?