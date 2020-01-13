Zoe Kazan Leads the Official US Trailer for 'The Kindness of Strangers'

"Are we homeless?" "We're no more homeless than anyone else here." Vertical Entertainment has debuted an official US trailer for the indie drama The Kindness of Strangers, the latest film by Danish filmmaker Lone Scherfig (of An Education, One Day, The Riot Club, Their Finest). This originally premiered at the Berlin Film Festival last year as the opening night film, and is getting a small US release on Valentine's Day coming up. The ensemble drama is one of those films where various characters around a city eventually all come together. The main character is a young woman named Clara, played by Zoe Kazan, who takes her kids and runs away from an abusive husband who also happens to be a cop. She finds solace in "the kindness of strangers", staying at a shelter and at a church while she tries to figure out what to do. Also stars Andrea Riseborough, Tahar Rahim, Caleb Landry Jones, Jay Baruchel, Bill Nighy, and David Dencik. It's a nice film that tries very hard to be moving and inspiring, but critics have not been so kind to this one.

Here's the new US trailer (+ new poster) for Lone Scherfig's The Kindness of Strangers, from YouTube:

You can still watch the first official UK trailer for Scherfig's The Kindness of Strangers here, to view more.

Clara (Zoe Kazan) arrives in wintry New York with her two sons on the back seat of her car. The journey, which she has disguised as an adventure for her children’s sake, is soon revealed to be an escape from an abusive husband and father. He is a cop, and Clara is desperately trying to elude his attempts to pursue her. The three have little more than their car, and when this is towed away, they are left penniless on the street. But the big city shows mercy: in their search for refuge, the family meets a selfless nurse named Alice who arranges beds for them at an emergency shelter. While stealing food at a Russian restaurant called ‘Winter Palace’, Clara meets an ex-con, Marc, who has been given the chance to help the old eatery regain its former glory. The palace soon becomes a place of unexpected encounters between people who are all undergoing some sort of crisis and whom fate has now brought together. The Kindness of Strangers is written and directed by Danish filmmaker Lone Scherfig, of the films Italian for Beginners, Just Like Home, An Education, One Day, The Riot Club, and Their Finest previously. It premiered at last year's Berlin Film Festival. The Kindness of Strangers arrives in select US theaters + on VOD starting February 14th.