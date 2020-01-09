Zora Howard & Joshua Boone in Harlem Romance 'Premature' Trailer

"When I close my eyes, you are there…" Signature Ent. UK has debuted a trailer for an indie romance titled Premature, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last year - one year ago. It went on to play the San Francisco, Dallas, Montclair, Seattle, London, Denver, and Hawaii Film Festivals in 2019. Premature a romantic drama in the vein of If Beale Street Could Talk or Blue Valentine. Set in Harlem, Zora Howard stars as a young woman who meets "handsome and mysterious outsider" Isaiah, played by Joshua Boone. Then "her entire world is turned upside down on her path towards self-discovery as she travails the rigorous terrain of young love the summer before she leaves for college." Of course. Also starring Michelle Wilson, Alexis Marie Wint, Imani Lewis, & Tashiana Washington. I dig the grainy, old school look and feel.

Here's the official UK trailer for Rashaad Ernesto Green's Premature, direct from Signature's YouTube:

Set against the backdrop of a changing Harlem landscape, when 17-year-old Ayanna meets handsome and mysterious outsider Isaiah, her entire world is turned upside down on her path towards self-discovery as she travails the rigorous terrain of young love the summer before she leaves for college. Premature is directed by American filmmaker Rashaad Ernesto Green, his second feature film after making Gun Hill Road previously, and lots of other TV directing work. The screenplay is by Rashaad Ernesto Green and Zora Howard. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last year. The film is already available to watch on VOD in the UK. IFC Films will open Premature in select US theaters starting February 21st, 2020. Cool?