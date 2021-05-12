'1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything' Docu-Series Trailer

"Everything would go wrong, but the music would prevail!" Apple TV+ has unveiled the first official trailer for the exciting, immersive new docu-series called 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything - that title explains it all! Featuring 8 episodes in total, co-directed by the talented filmmaker Asif Kapadia, of the acclaimed docs Senna, Amy, Diego Maradona. A deep-dive, rich with archival footage + interviews, 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything, shows how the musical icons of the time were influenced by the changing tides of history; and, in turn, how they used their music to inspire hope, change and the culture around them. The series examines artists & songs that we still listen to 50 years later, including The Rolling Stones, Aretha Franklin, Bob Marley, Marvin Gaye, The Who, Joni Mitchell, Lou Reed, and many others. This instantly joins the growing ranks of music history docs, taking us back to a whole different era and exploring the origins of new sounds + iconic musicians. Debuts soon on Apple TV+! What a rad trailer.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Apple's 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything, on YouTube:

In a tumultuous era, 1971 would be a year of musical innovation and rebirth. Fueled by the political and cultural upheaval of the time, fresh talent exploded onto the music scene, stars reached new heights, and boundaries expanded like never before. This eight-part docu-series on Apple TV+ will take you back to the birth of the most original artists and songs that we still listen to 50 years later, including never-before-seen footage of The Rolling Stones, Aretha Franklin, Bob Marley, Marvin Gaye, The Who, Joni Mitchell, Lou Reed, and more. 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything is a doc series directed by filmmakers Asif Kapadia (Uneternal City, Senna, Amy, Diego Maradona) & Danielle Peck (Earth Story, Building the Impossible, Battlefield Britain) & James Rogan (Cinetrain: Cultural Neighboring, The Trouble with Pirates, Amnesty! When They Are All Free). Executive produced by Asif Kapadia, James Gay-Rees, Adam Barker, Chris King. All eight episodes of this immersive exploration of the musicians and soundtracks that shaped the culture and politics of 1971 will debut May 21st streaming exclusively on Apple TV+. Who's in?