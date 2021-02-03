AWARDS
2021 Golden Globes Nominees - 'Mank', 'The Father' + 'Nomadland'
by Alex Billington
February 3, 2021
The list of nominations for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards (of 2021), the yearly precursor to the Academy Awards, have just been announced today - you can find all the film nominees below. The infamous Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominees this morning from a virtual event. The big ceremony takes place later this month, most likely with a Zoom telecast. The selection this year is as odd as always, yet the nominees are still considerably diverse. The best news is that they selected a total of three female filmmakers for Best Director - including Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman, Regina King for One Night in Miami, and Chloé Zhao for Nomadland. And there's plenty of other surprises - like Sacha Baron Cohen getting two noms, and more. Another odd year of picks but not that unexpected for the HFPA.
The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards will take place on Sunday, February 28th, 2021 with an event hosted again by Tina Fey & Amy Poehler and a live broadcast on NBC. The full list of 2020's film nominees:
BEST DRAMA
The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
ACTOR (DRAMA)
Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins - The Father
Gary Oldman - Mank
Tahar Rahim - The Mauritanian
ACTRESS (DRAMA)
Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand - Nomadland
Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman
BEST MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom
ACTOR (MUSICAL OR COMEDY)
Sacha Baron Cohen - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
James Corden - The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton
Dev Patel - The Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg - Palm Springs
ACTRESS (MUSICAL OR COMEDY)
Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Kate Hudson - Music
Michelle Pfeiffer - French Exit
Rosamund Pike - I Care a Lot
Anya Taylor-Joy - Emma
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Another Round (Denmark)
La Llorona (Mexico)
The Life Ahead (Italy)
Minari (USA)
Two of Us (France)
ANIMATED FILM
The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto - The Little Things
Bill Murray - On the Rocks
Leslie Odom, Jr. - One Night in Miami
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman - The Father
Jodie Foster - The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried - Mank
Helena Zengel - News of the World
DIRECTOR
Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman
David Fincher - Mank
Regina King - One Night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloé Zhao - Nomadland
SCREENPLAY
Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman
Jack Fincher - Mank
Aaron Sorkin - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Christopher Hampton & Florian Zeller - The Father
Chloé Zhao - Nomadland
ORIGINAL SCORE
Alexandre Desplat - The Midnight Sky
Ludwig Göransson - Tenet
James Newton Howard - News of the World
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross - Mank
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross & Jon Batiste - Soul
ORIGINAL SONG
"Fight for You" from Judas and the Black Messiah
"Hear My Voice" from The Trial of the Chicago 7
"Io Si (Seen)" from The Life Ahead
"Speak Now" from One Night in Miami
"Tigress & Tweed" from The United States vs. Billie Holliday
So there you have it. The nominees from 2020 for the Golden Globe awards. As always, the HFPA has made some odd picks this year and it's rather strange to see so many good AND bad films showing up in the nominations. Has anyone even seen Sia's Music yet? Is it any good? As for the rest of these, it IS great to see nominations for the Borat Subsequent Moviefilm sequel, Regina King's One Night in Miami, The Father, and even The Mauritanian (which hasn't opened yet either). But the HFPA is always convinced by publicity and showmanship more than they are quality, despite what they say. It happens year after year after year. Congrats to all of this year's nominees anyway. For more about the nominations and the TV selections, visit goldenglobes.com. A taste of things to come with the Oscars, too? Or just another set of odd and interesting Globes picks for this year? What do you make of these 2021 Globes nominations?
