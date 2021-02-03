2021 Golden Globes Nominees - 'Mank', 'The Father' + 'Nomadland'

The list of nominations for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards (of 2021), the yearly precursor to the Academy Awards, have just been announced today - you can find all the film nominees below. The infamous Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominees this morning from a virtual event. The big ceremony takes place later this month, most likely with a Zoom telecast. The selection this year is as odd as always, yet the nominees are still considerably diverse. The best news is that they selected a total of three female filmmakers for Best Director - including Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman, Regina King for One Night in Miami, and Chloé Zhao for Nomadland. And there's plenty of other surprises - like Sacha Baron Cohen getting two noms, and more. Another odd year of picks but not that unexpected for the HFPA.

The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards will take place on Sunday, February 28th, 2021 with an event hosted again by Tina Fey & Amy Poehler and a live broadcast on NBC. The full list of 2020's film nominees:

BEST DRAMA

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

ACTOR (DRAMA)

Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins - The Father

Gary Oldman - Mank

Tahar Rahim - The Mauritanian

ACTRESS (DRAMA)

Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand - Nomadland

Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman

BEST MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

ACTOR (MUSICAL OR COMEDY)

Sacha Baron Cohen - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden - The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton

Dev Patel - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg - Palm Springs

ACTRESS (MUSICAL OR COMEDY)

Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson - Music

Michelle Pfeiffer - French Exit

Rosamund Pike - I Care a Lot

Anya Taylor-Joy - Emma

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Another Round (Denmark)

La Llorona (Mexico)

The Life Ahead (Italy)

Minari (USA)

Two of Us (France)

ANIMATED FILM

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto - The Little Things

Bill Murray - On the Rocks

Leslie Odom, Jr. - One Night in Miami

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman - The Father

Jodie Foster - The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried - Mank

Helena Zengel - News of the World

DIRECTOR

Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman

David Fincher - Mank

Regina King - One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin - The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao - Nomadland

SCREENPLAY

Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman

Jack Fincher - Mank

Aaron Sorkin - The Trial of the Chicago 7

Christopher Hampton & Florian Zeller - The Father

Chloé Zhao - Nomadland

ORIGINAL SCORE

Alexandre Desplat - The Midnight Sky

Ludwig Göransson - Tenet

James Newton Howard - News of the World

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross - Mank

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross & Jon Batiste - Soul

ORIGINAL SONG

"Fight for You" from Judas and the Black Messiah

"Hear My Voice" from The Trial of the Chicago 7

"Io Si (Seen)" from The Life Ahead

"Speak Now" from One Night in Miami

"Tigress & Tweed" from The United States vs. Billie Holliday

So there you have it. The nominees from 2020 for the Golden Globe awards. As always, the HFPA has made some odd picks this year and it's rather strange to see so many good AND bad films showing up in the nominations. Has anyone even seen Sia's Music yet? Is it any good? As for the rest of these, it IS great to see nominations for the Borat Subsequent Moviefilm sequel, Regina King's One Night in Miami, The Father, and even The Mauritanian (which hasn't opened yet either). But the HFPA is always convinced by publicity and showmanship more than they are quality, despite what they say. It happens year after year after year. Congrats to all of this year's nominees anyway. For more about the nominations and the TV selections, visit goldenglobes.com. A taste of things to come with the Oscars, too? Or just another set of odd and interesting Globes picks for this year? What do you make of these 2021 Globes nominations?