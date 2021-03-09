2K Restorations of Eric Rohmer's 'Tales of the Four Seasons' Trailer

"You need a woman who loves you as you lover her." Janus Films has announced a new re-release later this month of four of French filmmaker Eric Rohmer's classic love story features. Tales of the Four Seasons is a quadrilogy of four comedies, originally released in the 1990s in France. Each of the four films has been restored and updated in 2K. "A philosophical love story for each season of the year!" Rohmer's four films include: A Tale of Springtime (1990), A Tale of Winter (1992), A Tale of Summer (1996), A Tale of Winter (1998). Each one deals with jealousy and intimacy and the challenges of romance, including stories of long lost love, false identity, and "the possibilities of romance." The updated 2K restorations will be re-released in cinemas in NYC later in March, before the eventual Blu-ray hits (with a few more retrospectives around the US). If you've never seen an Eric Rohmer film before (like me!) there's always time to catch up, especially because taking time to watch & discover any of his films is worthwhile for cinephiles. Have a look.

Here's the new trailer for the restorations of Eric Rohmer's Tales of the Four Seasons films, via Vimeo:

In A Tale of Springtime, a burgeoning friendship between philosophy teacher Jeanne (Anne Teyssèdre) and pianist Natacha (Florence Darel) is strained by jealousy, suspicion, and intrigue. Natacha encourages Jeanne to pursue the former's father, Igor (Hugues Quester), in order to supplant Eve (Eloïse Bennett), the young girlfriend Natacha loathes. In the second film, A Tale of Winter: Five years after losing touch with Charles (Frédéric van den Driessche), the love of her life and the father of her young daughter, Félicie (Charlotte Véry) attempts to choose between librarian Loïc (Hervé Furic), who lives in the Parisian suburbs, or hairdresser Maxence (Michel Voletti), who has recently moved to Nevers. Based on events from Rohmer's youth, A Tale of Summer follows amateur musician Gaspard (Melvil Poupard) to a seaside resort in Dinard, on the coast of Brittany. There three women (Amanda Langlet, Gwenaëlle Simon, Aurelia Nolin) each offer the possibility of romance, but Gaspard’s inability to commit to just one places all of his chances at love in jeopardy. Set in the Rhône Valley and taking full advantage of its golden vineyards, the fourth & final film A Tale of Autumn concerns simultaneous schemes to find a new love for reserved winegrower and widow Magali (Beatrice Romand). While Magali’s son’s girlfriend (Alexia Portal) attempts to pair her with a former professor and lover (Didier Sandre), Magali’s friend Isabelle (Marie Rivière) assumes a false identity in order to bait eligible bachelor Gérald (Alain Libolt). All four films will be re-released at the Film Forum cinema in NYC starting on March 26th this month. For more details visit the Janus Films' website.