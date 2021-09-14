5-Min Featurette on Clint Eastwood's Vision for His Film 'Cry Macho'

"He's back in the saddle again." Warner Bros has debuted a featurette for the film Cry Macho, focusing on how Clint Eastwood shifted from being an actor to a director. It's titled "A Director's Vision" and explores his history and his first films as a director, along with his latest work all leading to Cry Macho, one of his most personal films to date. Eastwood stars as a one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder. After he loses his family, he sinks into depression. In 1978, he takes a job from an ex-boss to bring the man's young son home from Mexico and away from his alcoholic mother, but it's a more challenging job than expected. It also co-stars newcomer Eduardo Minett as Rafa, with Dwight Yoakam, Natalia Traven, Fernanda Urrejola, and Horacio Garcia Rojas. The voiceover in this featurette is a bit grating, but other than that it's an engaging look back at Eastwood's career. Featuring interviews with lots of other iconic filmmakers like Spielberg and Scorsese and Lucas. Honestly, I'd probably watch another hour of this kind of look back.

Here's the "A Director's Vision" featurette for Clint Eastwood's Cry Macho, direct from WB's YouTube:

You can watch the first official trailer for Clint Eastwood's Cry Macho here, to see more footage from this.

From Warner Bros comes director / producer Clint Eastwood's uplifting & poignant drama Cry Macho. The film stars Eastwood as Mike Milo, a one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder who, in 1979, takes a job from an ex-boss to bring the man's young son home from Mexico. Forced to take the backroads on their way to Texas, the unlikely pair faces an unexpectedly challenging journey, in which the world-weary horseman finds unexpected connections and his own sense of redemption. Cry Macho is directed by the iconic American actor / filmmaker Clint Eastwood, director of Gran Torino, Invictus, Hereafter, J. Edgar, Jersey Boys, American Sniper, Sully, The Mule, and Richard Jewell most recently. The screenplay is by Nick Schenk, also by N. Richard Nash based on Nash's novel of the same name. Produced by Clint Eastwood, Daniel Grodnik, Jessica Meier, Tim Moore, Albert S. Ruddy. Warner Bros will debut Cry Macho in theaters nationwide + streaming on HBO Max starting on September 17th, 2021. Planning to watch?