AWARDS
93rd Academy Awards Nominations Announced - Full List for 2020
by Alex Billington
March 15, 2021
Source: Oscars.org
The complete list of nominees for the 93rd Academy Awards, the most prestigious award in Hollywood, have been announced today (from Oscars.org). The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed the nominees via live broadcast. With 2020 being a pandemic year, cinemas shut down worldwide, and all kinds of different release strategies (streaming, PVOD, drive-ins) The Academy made some big changes to accept a complete selection of eligible movies no matter how they debuted. And they accepted releases from January & February of this year as well. All things considered and with many delays, it was still a solid year of movies. Let's get into it! This year, The Academy chose a total of eight Best Picture nominees, including: Minari, Mank, Sound of Metal, Nomadland, and Judas. Without further ado, check out the full list of noms.
The 93rd Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, April 25th at the Dolby Theatre + other locations with a live telecast airing on ABC. This year's ceremony will not have a host. Here are 2020's nominations:
PICTURE:
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
DIRECTOR:
Thomas Vinterberg - Another Round
David Fincher - Mank
Lee Isaac Chung - Minari
Chloe Zhao - Nomadland
Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman
ACTOR:
Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins - The Father
Gary Oldman - Mank
Steven Yeun - Minari
ACTRESS:
Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand - Nomadland
Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman
SUPPORTING ACTOR:
Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr. - One Night in Miami
Paul Raci - Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield - Judas and the Black Messiah
SUPPORTING ACTRESS:
Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman - The Father
Amanda Seyfried - Mank
Youn Yuh-jung - Minari
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY:
Judas and the Black Messiah - Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, Kenneth Lucas
Minari - Lee Isaac Chung
Promising Young Woman - Emerald Fennell
Sound of Metal - Abraham Marder, Darius Marder, Derek Cianfrance
The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Aaron Sorkin
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY:
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm - Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Nina Pedrad, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Swimer
The Father - Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller
Nomadland - Chloé Zhao
One Night in Miami - Kemp Powers
The White Tiger - Ramin Bahrani
ANIMATED FEATURE:
Onward
Over the Moon
Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE:
Another Round
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis, Aida?
CINEMATOGRAPHY:
Judas and the Black Messiah - Sean Bobbitt
Mank - Erik Messerschmidt
News of the World - Dariusz Wolski
Nomadland - Joshua James Richards
The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Phedon Papamichael
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE:
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
DOCUMENTARY SHORT:
Colette
A Concerto is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
ANIMATED SHORT:
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People
LIVE-ACTION SHORT:
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
VISUAL EFFECTS:
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet
PRODUCTION DESIGN:
The Father
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet
COSTUME DESIGN:
Emma
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
MAKE-UP & HAIR:
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
FILM EDITING:
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
SOUND:
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal
ORIGINAL SCORE:
Da 5 Bloods - Terence Blanchard
Mank - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Minari - Emile Mosseri
News of the World - James Newton Howard
Soul - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste
ORIGINAL SONG:
"Fight For You" from Judas and the Black Messiah
"Hear My Voice" from The Trial of the Chicago 7
"Husavik" from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
"lo Sì (Seen)" from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)
"Speak Now" from One Night in Miami
Congratulations to all of this year's nominees. I'm honestly quite impressed by the selections from 2020, so many great films and notable talent earned nominations and I'm happy for every single one of them. I'm so glad to see Paul Raci from Sound of Metal with a nomination (one of my favorite supporting performances), I'm so glad to see Judas and the Black Messiah as a Best Picture nominee, along with DP Sean Bobbitt, and I'm so happy to see Minari with so many nominations across the board. I'm delighted that both of Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross' scores were nominated (Mank and Soul). And I'm surprised but happy for the superb documentary Collective getting two nominations. All in all, this is a really solid set of nominees, with a few noticeable snubs (Delroy Lindo) but many of the truly great standout films are in here. I'm sure there will be plenty of major discussion/complaints as is the norm. So what do you think of these nominations for 2020?
FEATURED POSTS
LAST YEAR'S TOP 10
FOLLOW US HERE
Follow Alex's main profile on :
Add FS.net to your Feedly list: click here