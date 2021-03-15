93rd Academy Awards Nominations Announced - Full List for 2020

The complete list of nominees for the 93rd Academy Awards, the most prestigious award in Hollywood, have been announced today (from Oscars.org). The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed the nominees via live broadcast. With 2020 being a pandemic year, cinemas shut down worldwide, and all kinds of different release strategies (streaming, PVOD, drive-ins) The Academy made some big changes to accept a complete selection of eligible movies no matter how they debuted. And they accepted releases from January & February of this year as well. All things considered and with many delays, it was still a solid year of movies. Let's get into it! This year, The Academy chose a total of eight Best Picture nominees, including: Minari, Mank, Sound of Metal, Nomadland, and Judas. Without further ado, check out the full list of noms.

The 93rd Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, April 25th at the Dolby Theatre + other locations with a live telecast airing on ABC. This year's ceremony will not have a host. Here are 2020's nominations:

PICTURE:

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

DIRECTOR:

Thomas Vinterberg - Another Round

David Fincher - Mank

Lee Isaac Chung - Minari

Chloe Zhao - Nomadland

Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman

ACTOR:

Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins - The Father

Gary Oldman - Mank

Steven Yeun - Minari

ACTRESS:

Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand - Nomadland

Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman

SUPPORTING ACTOR:

Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr. - One Night in Miami

Paul Raci - Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield - Judas and the Black Messiah

SUPPORTING ACTRESS:

Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman - The Father

Amanda Seyfried - Mank

Youn Yuh-jung - Minari

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY:

Judas and the Black Messiah - Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, Kenneth Lucas

Minari - Lee Isaac Chung

Promising Young Woman - Emerald Fennell

Sound of Metal - Abraham Marder, Darius Marder, Derek Cianfrance

The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Aaron Sorkin

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY:

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm - Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Nina Pedrad, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Swimer

The Father - Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller

Nomadland - Chloé Zhao

One Night in Miami - Kemp Powers

The White Tiger - Ramin Bahrani

ANIMATED FEATURE:

Onward

Over the Moon

Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE:

Another Round

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis, Aida?

CINEMATOGRAPHY:

Judas and the Black Messiah - Sean Bobbitt

Mank - Erik Messerschmidt

News of the World - Dariusz Wolski

Nomadland - Joshua James Richards

The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Phedon Papamichael

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE:

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

DOCUMENTARY SHORT:

Colette

A Concerto is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

ANIMATED SHORT:

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

LIVE-ACTION SHORT:

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

VISUAL EFFECTS:

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

PRODUCTION DESIGN:

The Father

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

COSTUME DESIGN:

Emma

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

MAKE-UP & HAIR:

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

FILM EDITING:

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

SOUND:

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal

ORIGINAL SCORE:

Da 5 Bloods - Terence Blanchard

Mank - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Minari - Emile Mosseri

News of the World - James Newton Howard

Soul - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

ORIGINAL SONG:

"Fight For You" from Judas and the Black Messiah

"Hear My Voice" from The Trial of the Chicago 7

"Husavik" from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

"lo Sì (Seen)" from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)

"Speak Now" from One Night in Miami

Congratulations to all of this year's nominees. I'm honestly quite impressed by the selections from 2020, so many great films and notable talent earned nominations and I'm happy for every single one of them. I'm so glad to see Paul Raci from Sound of Metal with a nomination (one of my favorite supporting performances), I'm so glad to see Judas and the Black Messiah as a Best Picture nominee, along with DP Sean Bobbitt, and I'm so happy to see Minari with so many nominations across the board. I'm delighted that both of Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross' scores were nominated (Mank and Soul). And I'm surprised but happy for the superb documentary Collective getting two nominations. All in all, this is a really solid set of nominees, with a few noticeable snubs (Delroy Lindo) but many of the truly great standout films are in here. I'm sure there will be plenty of major discussion/complaints as is the norm. So what do you think of these nominations for 2020?