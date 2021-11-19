A Boy Carries the Last Reels of Film in 'Last Words' Sci-Fi Film Trailer

"These people… They still believed." Gravitas Ventures has unveiled an official US trailer for an indie sci-fi drama titled Last Words, an Italian production with multiple languages. It was initially chosen as a 2020 Cannes Film Festival premiere last year before the festival was cancelled. It showed at a few other festivals, and is finally getting a US release on VOD in December. It is 2085. A young man, one of the few survivors of the human community of old, embarks on a long voyage to find others. He carries an enigmatic treasure: multiple reels of film, all bearing the inscription "Cineteca di Bologna". In the ruins of the cinemathèque, he encounters Shakespeare. The projection of the last fragments of films, provides the old man a renewed will to live while the boy discovers the meaning of shared joy. The journey to Athens now includes the dream of making a camera to film the last moments of humanity. Starring Kalipha Touray as Kal, joined by Nick Nolte as Shakespeare, Charlotte Rampling, Alba Rohrwacher, Stellan Skarsgård, Maryam d'Abo, and Silvia Calderoni. This looks like it's both a pandemic + climate change film, showing us how much the power of watching films together can bring us hope even when there is nothing left. I really want to see this.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jonathan Nossiter's Last Words, direct from YouTube:

2085. The planet is a vast desert. For the survivors a mysterious "Call" rings out: to meet up in Athens. Across the abandoned roads of Europe, Kal, a 17-year old boy, carries with him an enigmatic treasure: multiple reels of film, all bearing the inscription "Cineteca di Bologna". In the ruins of the cinemathèque, he encounters Shakespeare, a wild-looking old man. The projection of the last fragments of films, provides the means by which the old man finds a renewed will to live while the boy discovers for the first time the meaning of shared joy. The journey to Athens now includes the dream of making a camera to film the last moments of humanity. Last Words is directed by American filmmaker Jonathan Nossiter, director of the films Sunday, Signs & Wonders, and Rio Sex Comedy previously, as well as a few documentaries and shorts, and other production work. The screenplay is also written by Jonathan Nossiter, adapted from Santiago Amigorena's novel titled "Mes derniers Mots". Produced by Santiago Amigorena, Laurent Baujard, Gian Luca Gargano, Serge Lalou, Jonathan Nossiter, and Donatella Palermo. This was originally selected as part of the 2020 Cannes Film Festival line-up, but later premiered at the 2020 Deauville American Film Festival. Gravitas Ventures releases Last Words in select US theaters + on VOD starting on December 17th, 2021.