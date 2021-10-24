A Bullied High Schooler Plans a Web Stunt in 'Butter' Official Trailer

"I knew she would never accept me the way I was." Blue Fox Ent. has released an official trailer for a film called Butter, formerly known as Butter's Final Meal, from English filmmaker Paul A. Kaufman. Not to be confused with that strange butter carving comedy also titled Butter from a few years ago. This premiered at the Cinequest Film Festival last year and is opening in early 2022. "Butter" is a smart, funny high school junior who happens to be obese. He secretly befriends the prettiest girl from his school via social media by pretending to be a jock from another school. As Butter struggles with bullying and self-esteem at school, he plans an incredible social media stunt that will risk his life, but gain him attention and popularity. As the day arrives can he really do it? Alex Kersting stars as "Butter"; he's joined by Mira Sorvino, Mykelti Willliamson, Brian Van Holt, Ravi Patel, Annabeth Gish, McKayley Miller, and Jack Griffo. This looks like a much more earnest and heartfelt story than many other recent bullying films. It's worth a look.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Paul A. Kaufman's Butter, direct from Blue Fox's YouTube:

A lonely obese boy everyone calls "Butter" (Alex Kersting) is about to make history… He is going to eat himself to death – live on the internet – and everyone is invited to watch him. When he first makes the announcement online to his classmates, Butter expects pity, insults, and possibly sheer indifference. What he gets are morbid cheerleaders rallying around his deadly plan. Yet as their dark encouragement grows, it begins to feel a lot like popularity. And that feels good. But what happens when Butter reaches his suicide deadline? Can he live with the fallout if he doesn't go through with his plans? Butter is both written and directed by English filmmaker Paul A. Kaufman, of the film Honeymoon with Mom previously, as well as many TV movies including "Christmas on the Vine" most recently. It's based on the book of the same name by Erin Jade Lange. This initially premiered at the 2020 Cinequest Film Festival last year. Blue Fox will debut Kaufman's Butter in select US theaters + on VOD starting February 25th, 2022 early next year.