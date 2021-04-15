A Childhood Plush Toy Begins to Murder in 'Benny Loves You' Trailer

"As long as you have him by your side, nothing can ever hurt you." "Not even the demons in the hallway?" Epic Pictures has released an official trailer for an indie horror comedy called Benny Loves You, marking the feature directorial debut of British filmmaker Karl Holt, who also co-stars in the film. This played at last year's FrightFest and Sitges Film Festival, and also stopped by the New York City Horror Film Festival a few years ago. We've seen evil animatronics, and evil dolls, now it's time for an evil plush toy. Jack is desperately trying for a new start in life, but when he throws away his childhood bear Benny, it's a move that can only end in death. Benny doesn't want to be thrown away! So tread carefully… The film stars Karl Holt, Claire Cartwright, George Collie, James Parsons, Lydia Hourihan, and David Wayman. This definitely does look like an instant cult classic, total "riot" of a film. Perhaps it's better than these other dumb horrors.

Here's the new official trailer (+ two posters) for Karl Holt's Benny Loves You, direct from YouTube:

After the accidental death of his parents, Jack's (Karl Holt) comfortable lifestyle comes to an end and he must sell his family home. Desperate to try to improve his life, Jack throws out his childhood belongings including his beloved plush, Benny. It’s a move that has disastrous consequences when Benny springs to life with deadly intentions! Benny Loves You is both written and directed by British filmmaker Karl Holt, making his feature directorial debut after one other short film (Negative Image in 2011) previously. This originally premiered at the Buenos Aires Rojo Sangre Film Festival in 2019, and also played at the New York City Horror Film Festival that year, and at FrightFest last year. Epic Pictures will release Holt's Benny Loves You direct-to-VOD in the US starting on May 11th, 2021 coming soon. So, who wants to play with Benny?