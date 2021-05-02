MOVIE TRAILERS

'A Crime on the Bayou' Doc Official Trailer About a 1960s Legal Battle

May 2, 2021
A Crime on the Bayou Trailer

"Suddenly the forces of Civil Rights had allies." Shout Factory has unveiled the official US trailer for an acclaimed documentary film titled A Crime on the Bayou, which first premiered at last year's DOC NYC and New Orleans Film Festivals. Directed by doc filmmaker Nancy Buirski, A Crime on the Bayou is the third film in director's trilogy (after the films The ​Loving Story & The Rape of Recy Taylor​) profiling brave individuals who fought for justice in and around the Civil Rights era. A Black teenager bravely challenges the most powerful white supremacist in 1960s Louisiana with the help of a young Jewish attorney. Systemic racism meets its match in decisive courtroom battles, including eventually the U.S. Supreme Court, and a lifelong friendship is born. A poignant yet inspiring story about allyship, justice and how groups of activists from disparate backgrounds have worked together in the quest to dismantle institutional racism. This looks like a very moving film about fighting for what's right, no matter the cost. "I'm gonna die defending myself."

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Nancy Buirski's doc A Crime on the Bayou, direct from YouTube:

A Crime on the Bayou Poster

A Crime on the Bayou is the story of Gary Duncan, a Black teenager from Plaquemines Parish, a swampy strip of land south of New Orleans. In 1966, Duncan tries to break up an argument between white & Black teenagers outside a newly integrated school. He gently lays his hand on a white boy’s arm. The boy recoils like a snake. That night, police burst into Duncan's trailer and arrest him for assault on a minor. A young Jewish attorney, Richard Sobol, leaves his prestigious firm to volunteer in New Orleans. With his help, Duncan bravely stands up to a racist legal system powered by a white supremacist boss to challenge his unfair arrest. Their fight goes all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, and Duncan and Sobol’s lifelong friendship is forged. A Crime on the Bayou is directed by award-winning doc producer / filmmaker Nancy Buirski, director of the doc films The Loving Story, Afternoon of a Faun: Tanaquil Le Clercq, By Sidney Lumet, and The Rape of Recy Taylor previously. This first premiered at last year's DOC NYC Film Festival. Shout Factory will release Buirski's A Crime on the Bayou in select US theaters starting June 18th, 2021.

