A Determined Mother in Ivan Kavanagh's Horror Thriller 'Son' Trailer

"If this is real… she needs our protection." RLJE Films has debuted an official trailer for an unsettling new horror thriller titled Son, very simply Son — not A Son or The Son, or My Son, or anything else like that. This hasn't premiered at any festivals, but it was sold at the EFM/AFM and will be released in early March for those interested in watching. When a young boy falls ill to a mysterious illness, his mother must decide how far she will go to protect him from terrifying forces in her past. But it's more than just a story about a mother - there's some horror aspects to this that make it seem like he is being possessed or something like that. The main cast features Andi Matichak, Emile Hirsch, and Luke David Blumm as the boy; along with Erin Bradley Dangar and Cranston Johnson. The shots of the boy covered with blood are creepy.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Ivan Kavanagh's Son, direct from RLJE's YouTube:

After a mysterious group of individuals breaks into Laura's (Andi Matichak) home and attempts to abduct her eight-year-old son, David (Luke David Blumm), the two of them flee town in search of safety. But soon after the failed kidnapping, David becomes extremely ill, suffering from increasingly sporadic psychosis and convulsions. Following her maternal instincts to save him, Laura commits unspeakable acts to keep him alive, but soon she must decide how far she is willing to go to save her son. Son is both written and directed by Irish genre filmmaker Ivan Kavanagh, director of the films Tin Can Man, The Solution, Our Wonderful Home, The Fading Light, The Canal, and Never Grow Old previously. This hasn't premiered at any festivals, as far as we know. RLJE will release Son in select US theaters + on VOD starting March 5th.