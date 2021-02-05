A Doctor Tries to Weaponize Fear in Anthology Horror 'Phobias' Trailer

"Hello Jonathan - this is our future." Vertical Ent. has released an official trailer for the anthology horror film Phobias, a freaky new horror thriller "from the executive producers of Ready or Not." This originally premiered at last year's Mammoth Film Festival, arriving on VOD later this month. Five dangerous patients, suffering from extreme phobias locked in at a government testing facility, are put to the ultimate test by a crazed doctor and his quest to weaponize fear. The film's main segments are: "Vehophobia" (fear of driving), "Hoplophobia" (fear of weapons), "Robophobia" (fear of robots or A.I.), "Atelophobia" (fear of not doing something right), "Ephebiphobia" (fear of youth), and "Outpost 37" (fear of a crazy doctor experimenting on people). Directed by Camilla Belle, Maritte Lee Go, Joe Sill, Jess Varley, Chris von Hoffmann; and starring Alexis Knapp, Charlotte McKinney, Lauren Miller Rogen, and Leonardo Nam. This looks freaky.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for the anthology horror Phobias, direct from YouTube:

Five dangerous patients, suffering from extreme phobias at a government testing facility, are put to the ultimate test under the supervision of a crazed doctor and his quest to weaponize fear. Phobias is directed by five filmmakers: Camilla Belle (actress making her directorial debut), Maritte Lee Go (producer making her directorial debut), Joe Sill (director of Stray and numerous short films), Jess Varley (director of Camping Safe previously), Chris von Hoffmann (director of Drifter and Monster Party previously). The screenplays for the various segments are written by: Camilla Belle, Broderick Engelhard, Maritte Lee Go, Joe Sill, Jess Varley, and Chris von Hoffmann. This originally premiered at last year's Mammoth Film Festival. Vertical Ent will release Phobias direct-to-VOD in the US on February 28th, 2021 coming soon.