A Fishing Trip Gone Wrong in First Teaser Trailer for Indie 'Up Country'

"He's gone, man. Did you pay him already?" Check out the first teaser trailer for an indie film made in Maine titled Up Country, the latest feature from writer / filmmaker Lucas McNelly. Three friends hire a guide to take them on a fishing trip deep in the Northern Maine woods. But, when the Guide takes all their gear, they find themselves stranded in the middle of nowhere. The survival thriller is described as "a stark, haunting story about friends trying to survive in the Maine wilderness." Starring Kieran Roberts, Jonny Mars, and Tyler Peck. It was originally filmed in 2010 after a small Kickstarter campaign, and will finally debut on the festival circuit later this year. This is solid first look teaser, just enough to whet your appetite.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Lucas McNelly's Up Country, direct from YouTube:

A couple of friends from New York City hire a guide to take them on a fishing trip deep in the woods of northern Maine. But, when the guide takes all their gear, they find themselves stranded in the middle of nowhere. Up Country is both written and directed by American filmmaker Lucas McNelly (follow him @lmcnelly), his second feature after Blanc de Blanc previously, as well as a few shorts and other production work. It's produced by Sean Hackett, Mary A. Larson, Timothy R. Larson, Lucas McNelly, and David Young. Featuring cinematography by Dustin Pearlman, and an original score by Thom Robson. The film is expected to debut later this year - no release date is set yet. Stay tuned for news. For info, visit the film's official site.