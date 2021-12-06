A Foo Fighters Rock Band Horror Movie - 'Studio 666' Teaser Trailer

An early teaser trailer promo has debuted for a horror comedy rock band film titled Studio 666, made by filmmaker BJ McDonnell. The band Foo Fighters made their first feature film during the pandemic - about moving into a studio to record their album but encountering some death and haunting. Legendary rock band Foo Fighters move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock & roll history to record their new 10th album. "The trouble is, frontman Dave Grohl is creatively blocked, and when evil forces in the house sink into his consciousness, the creative juices begin flowing but so does the blood. Can Foo Fighters' complete the album, with the band still alive to tour?" Dave Grohl is credited for the story, and it was shot at Grohl's own Studio 606. Starring Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, & Rami Jaffee, plus Whitney Cummings, Leslie Grossman, Will Forte, Jenna Ortega, Jeff Garlin. Uh this looks like it's going to be amazing? So far, so good. Wait - is that the Necronomicon book!? It's back.

Here's the very first teaser trailer for BJ McDonnell's Studio 666, direct from YouTube:

Legendary rock band Foo Fighters move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history to record their much anticipated 10th album. Can Foo Fighters' complete the album, with the band still alive to tour? Studio 666 is directed by American cinematographer / filmmaker BJ McDonnell, director of the horror film Hatchet III previously, as well as music videos and shorts and lots of work for the band Slayer as well. He also mostly works as a camera operator in Hollywood. The screenplay is written by Jeff Buhler and Rebecca Hughes, based on a story by Dave Grohl. Produced by John Ramsay and James A. Rota. This hasn't premeired at any festivals or elsewhere. Open Road Films will release the Foo Fighters' movie Studio 666 in theaters nationwide starting on February 25th, 2022 early next year. Who's ready to see more from this?