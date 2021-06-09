A Global Look at an Alien Invasion in First Trailer for Sci-Fi 'Invasion'

"Until today, all these signs… Maybe this is the point. It's the point to all of this… We would finally have our stand." Apple has unveiled the first official trailer for a thrilling new sci-fi series titled Invasion, that is "inspired" by H.G. Wells' classic novel "War of the Worlds". It's not an adaption, per se, but takes that idea and expands into something completely new and exciting. "Hold on to your humanity." Following multiple storylines across different continents, Invasion takes a global look at how one alien invasion would affect us all. Shamier Anderson, Golshifteh Farahani, Sam Neill, Firas Nassar, and Shioli Kutsuna star in this sci-fi drama that will make you question what you would do under extraterrestrial threat. A chilling teaser. The first three episodes will debut in October, followed by new episodes weekly, every Friday. Which is a smart strategy for a show like this that will likely have big reveals each new episode. I'm intrigued that they made a new War of the World series without anyone knowing?! This looks damn good so far. Fire it up.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Simon Kinberg & David Weil's series Invasion, from Apple's YouTube:

From Academy Award-nominated and two-time Emmy Award-nominated producer Simon Kinberg and David Weil, Invasion is a sweeping, character-driven science fiction drama series that follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world. Following multiple storylines across different continents, Invasion takes a global look at how one alien invasion would affect us all. Invasion is a series with episodes by filmmakers Amanda Marsalis (director of eps of "Ozark", "Westworld", "The Umbrella Academy"), Jamie Payne (director of eps of "The Alienist", "Luther", "New Amsterdam", "Outlander"), and Jakob Verbruggen (director of film Code 37 + eps of "House of Cards", "Black Mirror", "The Alienist"). Created by and written by Simon Kinberg (director of X-Men: Dark Phoenix and The 355 / producer / writer on many X-Men movies) and David Weil (creator of "Hunters" / director of a few "Solos" episodes). Inspired by H.G. Wells' classic novel "War of the Worlds" first published in 1898. Apple will debut the first three episodes on October 22nd, 2021 this fall, followed by new episodes weekly, every Friday. Who's in?