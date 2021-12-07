A Holiday Time Loop Comedy - 'Last Train to Christmas' UK Trailer

"I want to do everything properly this time. When you're there, it works…" Sky Cinema has unveiled the first trailer for a charming holiday time loop comedy called Last Train to Christmas, streaming on Sky Cinema in the UK in a few weeks. I hope it lands in the US soon, too! I LOVE this concept. Things are going pretty great for successful nightclub manager Tony Towers in 1985. He is a local celebrity and engaged to Sue, but events take a turn for the strange when he gets the 3:17 train to Nottingham for a Christmas family reunion. When he decides to go to the buffet car, he lands in 1995 where his clubs have failed and his life has fallen apart. He discovers it doesn't end there: "When I change carriage, I move through time." Michael Sheen stars with Nathalie Emmanuel, Cary Elwes, and Thomas Law (as a young Sheen). This pretty much seems like a mash-up of About Time and Snowpiercer, which is kind of awesome?! I so need to find a way to watch this! I really dig the video format changes between the years when he switches train cars, too.

Here's the first official UK trailer for Julian Kemp's Last Train to Christmas, direct from YouTube:

Things are going pretty great for successful nightclub manager Tony Towers (Sheen) in 1985. He's a local celebrity and engaged to a much younger woman, Sue (Emmanuel), but events take a turn for the strange when he gets the 3:17 train to Nottingham for a Christmas family reunion. When he decides to go to the buffet car, he lands in 1995 where his clubs have failed and his life has fallen apart. And he discovers that it doesn't end there: "When I change carriage, I move through time." As Tony moves up & down the train, he finds himself transported to various stages in his life, backwards & forwards. Not only that, but any actions he takes in one carriage has an impact on his life in the next. The question is whether Tony can change his life – and the lives of the people he loves – for the better before the train pulls into the station, or will his actions just make things worse for himself and those around him? Last Train to Christmas is both written and directed by British filmmaker Julian Kemp, director of the film My Last Five Girlfriends previously, and some TV work including Uncle Max Walks the Dog and Sherlock Holmes and the Baker Street Irregulars. It's produced by Matt Williams & Matthew James Wilkinson. Sky will debut Last Train to Christmas streaming on Sky Cinema & Now starting December 18th, 2021 this fall. No US release is set.