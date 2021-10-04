'A House on the Bayou' in Rural Louisiana Horror Thriller Film Trailer

"It's just how we do things on the Bayou…" Paramount + EPIX have revealed an official trailer for a thriller titled A House on the Bayou, from filmmaker Alex McAulay. Produced by Blumhouse Television, this is debuting directly on EPIX starting in November. The film follows a troubled couple and their daughter who go on vacation to an isolated house in the Louisiana bayou to reconnect as a family. But when unexpected visitors arrive, the unity starts to unravel. Suspiciously friendly neighbors show up for dinner uninvited, and soon the weekend takes a sinister turn as dark secrets come to light. The film stars Angela Sarafyan, Paul Schneider, Lia McHugh, Jacob Lofland, and Doug Van Liew. It looks like another creepy Americana thriller with plenty of twists and turns as the truth comes out about this family and all the weirdos around.

Here's the first official trailer for Alex McAulay's A House on the Bayou, direct from YouTube:

In an effort to reconnect and mend their relationship, Jessica and John Chambers (Angela Sarafyan and Paul Schneider) seek an idyllic getaway with their daughter Anna (Lia McHugh) to a remote mansion in rural Louisiana. When suspiciously friendly neighbors show up for dinner uninvited, the weekend takes a sinister turn as the fragile family bond is tested and dark secrets come to light. A House on the Bayou is both written and directed by American filmmaker Alex McAulay, director of the films The Sparkle Room and Don't Tell a Soul previously. It's produced by Paige Pemberton and Paul Uddo. Made by Blumhouse Television & EPIX. Paramount will release McAulay's A House on the Bayou thriller direct-to-VOD and also streaming on EPIX starting November 19th, 2021 coming soon this fall. Anyone interested in watching?