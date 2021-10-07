A Journey into China's Industrial Structure - 'Ascension' Doc Trailer

"Work faster! No more chit-chat or I will sell you off!" MTV Documentary Films has released an official trailer for an indie documentary titled Ascension, which first premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. It won the top prize for Best Doc Film, then went on to play at numerous other fests. The absorbingly cinematic Ascension explores the pursuit of the "Chinese Dream." This observational doc film presents a contemporary vision of China that prioritizes productivity and innovation above all. The film "ascends" through the various levels of capitalist structure. "Ascension is a cinematic exploration of China's industrial supply chain that reveals the country's growing class divide through staggering observations of labor, consumerism and wealth." Reviews say that the film "finds aesthetic allure and fodder for debate in the complex symphony of industrialism." It looks like it would play nicely as a double feature with American Factory, showing how China has risen so quickly to become the manufacturing powerhouse they are today.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Jessica Kingdon's doc Ascension, direct from YouTube:

Mesmerizing in its imagery and shot in 51 different locations across the country, Ascension is a cinematic exploration of China's industrial supply chain that reveals the country's growing class divide through staggering observations of labor, consumerism and wealth. The film ascends through levels of capitalist structure: workers running factory production, the middle class selling to aspirational consumers, and the elites reveling in a new level of hedonistic enjoyment. In traveling up the rungs of China's social ladder, we see how each level supports and makes possible the next while recognizing the contemporary "Chinese Dream" remains an elusive fantasy for most. Ascension is directed by the producer / filmmaker Jessica Kingdon, making her feature debut as a director after producing numerous films and directing numerous shorts previously. This first premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. MTV Doc Films will debut Ascension in select US theaters (NY & LA) starting October 8th, 2021 this fall. Who's curious?