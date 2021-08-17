'A La Calle' Doc Trailer About Venezuelan's Fighting for Democracy

"All of Venezuela is with the Venezuelan youth!" WarnerMedia has released the trailer for a documentary titled A La Calle, which translates to To the Street, about the fight for democracy in Venezuela. This premiered at the DOC NYC Film Festival last fall, and also played at Human Rights Watch Film Festival this year. It will be streaming on HBO Max starting next month for everyone to watch. A La Calle is a firsthand account Venezuelans fighting to reclaim their democracy from the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro, whose corrupt & brutal policies have sent the country into economic ruin. Working with a network of clandestine camera crews, the filmmakers spent three years recording exclusive interviews with key opposition figures including Leopoldo López — whose arrest and imprisonment inspired a massive national movement — and grassroots activist Nixon Leal, as well as a everyday citizens. The doc film "captures the remarkable courage of the Venezuelan people as they unite to restore liberty to their country." This reminds me of the other doc about Brazil titled The Edge of Democracy, also about the fight for democracy in South America. Fight on.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Maxx Caicedo & Nelson G. Navarrete's doc A La Calle, from YouTube:

