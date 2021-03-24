A Look at Life of Musician Billy Tipton in 'No Ordinary Man' Doc Trailer

"It's scary when centuries of your survival have been based on not being seen." LevelFilm from Canada has released an official trailer for an indie music history documentary film called No Ordinary Man, made by acclaimed filmmakers Aisling Chin-Yee & Chase Joynt. This initially premiered at TIFF last year and opens in Canada in April, though still no US release is set yet. No Ordinary Man is an in-depth look at the life of musician & trans culture icon Billy Tipton. Complicated, beautiful and historically unrivaled, this uniquely groundbreaking film shows what's truly possible when a community collaborates to honor the legacy of an unlikely hero. For decades, the life of American Jazz musician, Billy Tipton, was framed as the story of an ambitious woman passing as a man in pursuit of a music career. But that's not the real truth of his story. From this trailer, it seems half the film is an attempt to film a recreation featuring a trans actor from today.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Aisling Chin-Yee & Chase Joynt's doc No Ordinary Man, from YouTube:

For decades, the life of American Jazz musician, Billy Tipton, was framed as the story of an ambitious woman passing as a man in pursuit of a music career. In this documentary, Tipton's story is re-imagined and performed by trans artists as they collectively paint a portrait of an unlikely hero. Together, the filmmakers join Tipton's son, Billy Jr. to reckon with a complicated and contested legacy: how do you tell the story of someone who was hiding in plain sight yet desperate to be seen? No Ordinary Man is co-directed by filmmakers Aisling Chin-Yee (producer / director of the film The Rest of Us; making her first doc feature) & Chase Joynt (visual artist / director of the doc Framing Agnes previously). Produced by Sarah Spring. This first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. LevelFilm will release No Ordinary Man direct-to-VOD in Canada starting April 2nd. There's still no US release date - stay tuned for updates.