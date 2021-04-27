A Low Budget Tale of Terror - 'Don't Let Her In' Horror Movie Trailer

"Open the door!" Full Moon Features has released an official trailer for a kinky B-movie horror titled Don't Let Her In, one of these very bad creations that goes straight to the bargain bin. The film follows Ben and Amber, an attractive young couple who rent out an extra room in their spacious loft to Serena, an eccentric, beautiful female artist and… they soon live to regret it. Turns out she's actually some kinda vampire demon. A "sensual supernatural nightmare" from writer/director Ted Nicolaou (TerrorVision, Subspecies, Vampire Journals). The film stars Kelly Curran, Cole Pendery, & Lorin Doctor. "I hope horror fans everywhere enjoy Don't Let Her In, an eerie story of aspiring young artists in LA, the insecurity of our perceptions and relationships, and how the shortage of affordable housing opens the door to a roommate from Hell." Indeed.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Ted Nicolaou's Don't Let Her In, direct from YouTube:

When an attractive young couple (Kelly Curran & Cole Pendery) rents out a room in their spacious loft to an eccentric, beautiful female artist (Lorin Doctor), they soon come to regret it… Slowly but surely, their seductive new tenant invades their minds, their beds, the very fabric of their lives. Don't Let Her In is both written and directed by veteran genre filmmaker Ted Nicolaou, director of many films including Savage Island, TerrorVision, Dragonworld, Leapin' Leprechauns, Magic in the Mirror, Ragdoll, Urban Evil, The St. Francisville Experiment, In the Shadow of the Cobra, and Aliens Gone Wild previously. It's produced by Charles Band. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Full Moon Features will debut Nicolaou's Don't Let Her In streaming in their own exclusive app starting April 30th this spring.