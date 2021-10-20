A Magical Knight's Helmet in Fantasy Action Film 'Alpha Rift' Trailer

"Your father, that helmet, you, they're all connected." Vertical has unveiled a trailer for a peculiar fantasy action thriller titled Alpha Rift, which seems to be another homage to Dungeons & Dragons from a fan who loves to play tabletop games. When a helmet thrusts Nolan into a world of modern-day knights fighting supernatural evil, he's forced to become the hero he was destined to be. When he puts on the mysterious old armored helmet, his whole world changes. The helmet comes to life and calls out to an evil demon who was imprisoned by Nolan's father. Nolan discovers he's next in the bloodline, heir to The Nobleman, destined to become a hero whether he wants to be or not. Aaron Dalla Villa stars as Nolan, with Lance Henriksen, Richel Nielsen, Philip N. Williams, Graham Wolfe, Allyson Malandra, and Peter Patrikios. This kind of plays like a mashup of Highlander with The Kid Who Would Be King with D&D. Alas it doesn't look that great - I'd recommend watching The Kid Who Would Be King instead, especially if you've never seen it.

Here's the first official trailer (+ two posters) for Dan Lantz's Alpha Rift, direct from YouTube:

Nolan Parthmore (Aaron Dalla Villa) was just a regular guy, hanging with friends, working at his game store, flirting with his co-worker, but then one day, destiny came calling. A courier delivers a mysterious antique helmet with no note or description. When Nolan puts it on, his whole world changes. The helmet comes to life and calls out to an evil demon, Lord Dragsmere, who was imprisoned by Nolan's deceased father. Nolan soon discovers he is next in the bloodline, heir to The Nobleman, destined to become a hero whether he wants to be or not. Since the Dark Ages, the Noblemen have been guardians against the 13 Devil's Apostles: dark forces escaped from hell and let loose upon on earth. Generations later, it's the heirs of these original knights that possess the power to open the Alpha Rift: the only defense against these supernatural foes. Alpha Rift is both written and directed by filmmaker Dan Lantz, of the films Bloodlust Zombies and Bloodrunners previously. This initially premiered at the Dance With Films Festival this year. Vertical will debut Alpha Rift in select US theaters + on VOD starting November 19th, 2021 coming soon.