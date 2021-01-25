'A Man And His Trumpet: The Leroy Jones Story' Doc Official Trailer

"You know that every single time you go out on stage there's gonna be fireworks." Indie Rights Films has debuted an official trailer for a documentary called A Man and His Trumpet: The Leroy Jones Story, which as the title already indicates is about the trumpeter Leroy Jones. "There's millions of musicians in the world – but there's only one Leroy Jones." In a city full of brilliant musicians, Jones, a trumpet virtuoso and consummate New Orleanian, is a musician's musician with a sound like no other. He grew up playing on the streets of the 7th ward and French Quarter, quickly establishing himself as one of NOLA’s most sought after trumpeters, playing with the best of the best, and touring with the Harry Connick Jr and his orchestra for 17 years. A decade after the storm that nearly destroyed his beloved city, Jones is navigating life as both a world renowned musician and a citizen amidst a rapidly changing New Orleans. It looks like a good story.

Official trailer for Cameron Washington's documentary A Man And His Trumpet, direct from YouTube:

Follow the fascinating life story of trumpeter Leroy Jones. From the projects and the 7th ward of New Orleans, Jones goes on to lead the brass band revival of the 1970's. His virtuosity then catches the ear of Harry Connick Jr. and Jones joins his big band. Leroy quickly becomes known worldwide, and changes the sound of Jazz and New Orleans music, all while navigating life in the Crescent City. A Man and His Trumpet is directed by American filmmaker Cameron Washington, director of the feature film High School Ripped Me a New One previously, making his first doc. This originally premiered at the Baltimore Black Film Festival in 2018. Indie Rights Films will release Washington's A Man and His Trumpet direct-to-VOD starting on January 29th, 2021 this winter. For more info on the doc, visit the film's official website.