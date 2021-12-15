A Married Couple + A New Stranger in 'The Laureate' Official Trailer

"If you invite a serpent into your home, perhaps you shouldn't be surprised if it bites you." Oooh! Gravitas has released an official trailer for an indie drama called The Laureate, from filmmaker William Nunez. This recently premiered at the Mallorca Film Festival this fall, and opens soon in the US starting in January. Set in the 20s, a married couple on the brink of disillusion allows a stranger to live with them in their idyllic cottage. Will this stranger push their fragile state over the edge? Seems like such a loaded question because of course something will happen and of course inviting someone new into your home will always cause some kind of chaos. The film stars Laura Haddock, Dianna Agron, Tom Hughes, Julian Glover, Derek Jacobi, Patricia Hodge, and Christien Anholt. It looks extra intense and also incredibly passionate, a story about how to reignite passion when the trauma of war extinguishes it. But can that lead to more ruin?

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for William Nunez's The Laureate, direct from YouTube:

Set in the mid-1920s, celebrated poet and writer Robert Graves (Tom Hughes) returns from The Great War traumatised and creatively struggling. It takes the young poet Laura Riding to re-ignite Robert's passion, and with the blessing of his wife, Nancy (Laura Haddock), his muse becomes his lover. With the three of them sharing a life, soon, Laura's attention turns to Nancy, and a complicated relationship that scandalised society threatens to risk everything they have. The Laureate is both written and directed by the American filmmaker William Nunez, his second film after making Ask for Becky Whiteworth previously, as well as a few short films. This originally premiered at the Mallorca Film Festival this fall. Nunez's The Laureate will open in select US theaters + on VOD starting January 21st, 2022 early next year. Anyone?