A Mutating Fungus Plague Takes Over in 'The Spore' Horror Trailer

"It has no origin… It has no mission… It just feeds." Lionsgate has revealed an official trailer for an indie horror thriller film titled The Spore, which is arriving direct to DVD & VOD this November after premiering in October. It's currently set to debut at Grimmfest in Manchester next month. Another apocalpytic plague film - but this time it's an evil mutating fungus that "wants to consume us all." The lives of ten strangers intersect through a terrifying chain of events as a mutating fungus begins to spread through a small town wiping out everyone that comes into contact with it. The ensemble horror film stars Jeannie Jefferies, Haley Heslip, Peter Tell, Jackson Ezinga, Jovonnah Nicholson, and Justin Golinsky. It reminds me of Ben Wheatley's In the Earth from earlier this year, also involving some deadly fungus. Tread carefully.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for D.M. Cunningham's The Spore, direct from YouTube:

Fleeing from civilization as a horrific plague ravages mankind, Meadow (Jovonnah Nicholson) gets a lift from a stranger. When she sees that the driver is gruesomely infected, Meadow escapes and takes refuge in a cabin that's abandoned… or is it? The apocalypse began days ago when an evil spore, long dormant beneath an ancient ice field, was awakened by global warming. Now, as ten strangers try to evade the madness, some must succumb to the hideously mutating fungus and claim the survivors as their bitter prey. The Spore is both written and directed by entrepreneur / filmmaker D.M. Cunningham, making his feature directorial debut after numerous shorts previously. He also owns a Halloween mask company called Horror Hoods, and a former writer for Famous Monsters of Filmland. The film premieres at Grimmfest in Manchester this year. Lionsgate will debut The Spore direct-to-VOD / DVD starting November 9th, 2021.