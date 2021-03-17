A Neuroscientist & Students Remap the Brain in 'Making Sense' Trailer

"You realize… you can't make her whole again, right?" Freestyle Digital Media has released a trailer for an indie sci-fi drama titled Making Sense, made by filmmaker Gregory Bayne. This recently premiered at the Boston's Sci-Fi Film Festival this year, and arrives on VOD next month. Making Sense is the story of an aging neuroscientist, who teams up with a group of young graduate students to prove his hypothesis that individuals with disabilities hold the key to unlocking a sixth sense, before his past catches up with him. In an effort to prove his decades-old hypothesis that people with disabilities – those he describes as "sensory enlightened" – hold the key to unlocking a sixth sense, the aging neuroscientist Dr. Frederik Amberger seeks out a promising graduate student but runs into more troubles. Richard Klautsch and Jessi Melton star, along with five newcomers representing the five physical senses: Mike Barnett (sight), Taylor Gonzalez (hearing), Miguel Ayala (taste), Makenzie Ellsworth (touch), and Nyk Fry (smell). Take a look below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Gregory Bayne's Making Sense, direct from Freestyle's YouTube:

In an effort to prove his decades-old hypothesis that those with disabilities, which he describes as "sensory enlightened", hold the key to unlocking a sixth sense, the aging neuroscientist Dr. Frederik Amberger seeks out a promising graduate student, Jules Christopher. At the risk of alienating her partners in the lab, and driven by her own complicated past, Jules gets caught up in his quest. When it's revealed that Amberger has been hiding a secret that has him on the run from the FBI, Jules and team must decide how far they're willing to go in their pursuit to unlock the next frontier of human sensory experience… Making Sense is directed by American editor / cinematographer / filmmaker Gregory Bayne, director of the films Person of Interest and 6 Dynamic Laws for Success previously. The screenplay is by Gregory Bayne and Doug Cole. This just premiered at the Boston's Sci-Fi Film Festival earlier this year. Freestyle Digital Media will release Bayne's Making Sense direct-to-VOD / DVD starting April 6th. For more info, visit the film's official site.