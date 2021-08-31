MOVIE TRAILERS

A New Vision of Terror: James Wan's Horror 'Malignant' Second Trailer

August 31, 2021
"You've got to take chances, if you don't know you end making the same old thing again and again and again." Warner Bros has debuted the second trailer for Malignant, the new horror thriller from James Wan, returning to his roots with another original creation. This was initially set to open last summer, but was delayed due to the pandemic - now arriving in theaters + on HBO Max in September (watch the first trailer again). In this "new vision of terror", Madison is paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders, and her torment worsens as she discovers that these waking dreams are in fact terrifying realities. The cast includes Annabelle Wallis as Madison, Jake Abel, George Young, Jacqueline McKenzie, Mckenna Grace, Maddie Hasson, Ingrid Bisu, and Michole Briana White. This still seems to be a mix of Ring and A Nightmare on Elm Street, but with its own creepy twists and turns. I'm glad they included the clip of James Wan in this, because I love hearing his words about how unique and freaky this new horror movie is.

You can still see the first official trailer for James Wan's Malignant here, to view the first look again.

Every kill brings him closer to you… Malignant is the latest creation from Conjuring universe architect James Wan. In the movie, Madison is paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders, and her torment worsens as she discovers that these waking dreams are in fact terrifying realities. Malignant is directed by acclaimed Australian filmmaker James Wan, director of the movies Saw, Dead Silence, Death Sentence, Insidious, The Conjuring, Insidious: Chapter 2, Furious 7, The Conjuring 2, as well as DC's Aquaman most recently. The screenplay is written by Akela Cooper, from a story by James Wan & Ingrid Bisu and Akela Cooper. Produced by James Wan and Michael Clear. Warner Bros will release Wan's Malignant in theaters nationwide + streaming on HBO Max starting September 10th, 2021 coming soon. Looks scary enough?

