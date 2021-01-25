A Romantic Ghost Story - First Trailer for 'A Ghost Waits' Indie Film

"This one… is not afraid…" Arrow Video has released an official trailer for an indie horror sensation called A Ghost Waits, a big breakout hit from the genre film festival circuit last year. This super low budget indie flick is a cute horror romantic comedy of sorts. An ingeniously unique and unpredictable combo of horror, humor and heart, A Ghost Waits is a DIY labor of love years in the making from first-time writer/director Adam Stovall and producer/star MacLeod Andrews. A man's job requires him to clean a house, which turns out to be haunted. In the course of trying to exorcise the ghost, he falls in love with her. Starring MacLeod Andrews, Natalie Walker, Sydney Vollmer, and Amanda Miller. This is very creative and amusing to watch, but not great overall, in my opinion. Still worth a look if you're curious about this. You are not alone.

Here's the official trailer (+ posters) for Adam Stovall's A Ghost Waits, direct from Arrow's YouTube:

Tasked with renovating a neglected rental home, handyman Jack (MacLeod Andrews) quickly finds out why the tenants keep leaving in droves - this house is haunted. The ghost in question is Muriel (Natalie Walker), herself employed from beyond the veil to keep the home vacant. Against the odds, Jack & Muriel find they have a lot in common… pulse notwithstanding. Having found a kindred spirit in an otherwise lonely existence, they must fight for their newfound affection as pressure mounts for them each to fulfill their "cross-purposes". A Ghost Waits is directed by American filmmaker Adam Stovall, now making his feature directorial debut after working as an assistant director before. The screenplay is written by MacLeod Andrews and Adam Stovall, from a story by Matt Taylor and Adam Stovall. This premiered at the Glasgow Film Festival last year. Arrow will release Stovall's A Ghost Waits streaming on February 1st this winter.