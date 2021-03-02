A Smart Home Traps a Couple Inside in First Trailer for 'Held' Thriller

"You will not leave the house again." Magnolia Pictures has revealed an official trailer for the creepy stuck-in-a-home thriller Held, an intriguing thriller from a screenplay written by Jill Awbrey who also co-stars in the film. This originally premiered at Frightfest last year, and arrives on VOD in April coming up this spring. A couple's ailing marriage is put to the test when they are held hostage in an isolated vacation rental by an unseen "Voice" that commands their every move. While the situation grows increasingly brutal, Emma and Henry must work together to uncover the truth and find a way out before it's too late. Co-starring Jill Awbrey and Bart Johnson, and co-directed by Travis Cluff & Chris Lofing. The strange masked man with the microphone is the strangest part about this. I'm curious to find out what's going on! What about you…?

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Travis Cluff & Chris Lofing's Held, direct from YouTube:

IEmma (Jill Awbrey) and Henry's (Bart Johnson) marriage is losing its spark. In an effort to reconnect, they vacation to a remote high-end rental, complete with automated smart house features and integrated security. However, after suspecting an odd nighttime intruder they decide to flee, only to become forcibly trapped inside by the automated security system. Emitting from the house, an unknown 'Voice' watches their every move through an array of hidden cameras, revealing an intimate and unsettling knowledge of their relationship. While the situation grows increasingly brutal, Emma and Henry must work together to uncover the truth and find a way out before it's too late. Held is directed by producers / filmmakers Travis Cluff (Gold Fools) & Chris Lofing, both of the films The Gallows and The Gallows Act II previously. The screenplay is written by Jill Awbrey. This originally premiered at Frightfest last year. Magnolia Pictures will release Held in select US theaters + on VOD starting on April 9th this spring. Visit the film's official website.