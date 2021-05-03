A Story About a Singer from Cuba - 'Miss Angela' Doc Official Trailer

"Music was still so alive in her." Gravitas Ventures has released the official trailer for a documentary titled Miss Angela, telling the incredible true story of Angela Alvarez. This hasn't premiered at any festivals, but it looks like it's worth a watch anyway. From directors Paul Toogood & Lloyd Stanton (Dying Laughing), their film Miss Angela tells the remarkable story of 91 year old Cuban-American singer-songwriter Angela Alvarez, who's lifetime of songs were nearly lost to the world. An inspiring tale of love, loss, struggle but ultimately triumph, Miss Angela is a story 75 years in the making. Growing up in Cuba, she was forbidden to sing. It wasn't until decades later, after raising a family in the United States, that she finally got a chance to sing on stage, culminating in a concert at the historic Avalon in Hollywood, hosted by Oscar winner Andy Garcia. She is "a stunning example of overcoming adversity, defying the odds, and pursuing the American Dream." Much more than just another story of a talented singer, this is about an entire life of perseverance.

In pre-revolutionary Cuba, a young Angela Alvarez announced to her family that she wanted to be a singer & songwriter but was immediately forbidden to do so by her father & grandfather. Such endeavors were not permitted for women. And so she was relegated to writing her songs in secret. She married and had four children before the world turned upside down. For Angela and her family, the revolution quickly shifted from emancipation to repression. The schools were closed and there were threats that children would be removed from their parents to be raised in Leninist-Marxist education camps; the Alvarez family decided they had to get out. But when her own visa was refused at Havana airport, Angela made the agonizing decision to send her children on and catch up. They became part of the Pedro Pan exodus where 14,500 unaccompanied children were spirited out of Cuba between 1960 - 62. It took Angela four more long, frightening years to escape and reunite her family, finally settling down in the United States. Only decades later would her music find life, culminating in a concert held at the historic Avalon in Hollywood, hosted by Academy Award winner, Andy Garcia, no less. Miss Angela is co-directed by filmmakers Paul Toogood & Lloyd Stanton (Redemption Road, 30 Years of Comic Strip), both directors of the doc Dying Laughing previously. Gravitas will debut Miss Angela direct-to-VOD starting May 18th, 2021 this month.