A Strange Creature in a Small Town: 'The Arbors' Sci-Fi Horror Trailer

"I just found… something. I've never seen anything like it…" Gravitas has released an official trailer for an indie sci-fi horror thriller titled The Arbors, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Clayton Witmer. The poster for this is "holy shit!" freaky, which is exactly what caught my eye at first. Set against a dreary small town, The Arbors follows a reclusive locksmith struggling to keep ties with his younger brother. His life takes an unsettling turn after finding a strange small creature and forming a mysterious connection. After a string of unexplained killings, the creature's true nature is soon revealed… And it seems very hungry. The cast includes Drew Matthews, Ryan Davenport, Sarah Cochrane, Daryl Munroe, Lexi Rose, and Brooks Addis. It is the perfect little trailer because it doesn't reveal much at all, but I'm sold anyway.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Clayton Witmer's The Arbors, direct from YouTube:

Set against a dreary small town, The Arbors film follows Ethan Daunes (Drew Matthews), a reclusive locksmith struggling to keep ties with his younger brother, Shane. Ethan's life takes an unsettling turn after finding a strange small creature and forming a mysterious connection. After a string of unexplained killings, the creature's true nature is soon revealed, and Ethan finds himself at the center of panic and paranoia. The Arbors is directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Clayton Witmer, making his feature directorial debut after a few short films previously. The screenplay is written by Chelsey Cummings and Clayton Witmer. This originally premiered at the RiverRun & Nashville Film Festivals last year. Gravitas will release Witmer's The Arbors direct-to-VOD starting on March 26th, 2021 coming soon. Who's intrigued?