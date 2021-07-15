A Strange Meteor from Outer Space Strikes in 'Risen' Sci-Fi Trailer

"They say if it's out of this world, you will find it." Vertical Entertainment has released an intriguing new trailer for a science fiction thriller titled Risen, the latest film from Australian director Eddie Arya (of The Navigator and The System previously). The film is about a mysterious meteor that crash lands in a small, isolated town in Alaska. Exobiologist Lauren Stone is called to find answers to the unearthly event. As she begins to uncover the truth, imminent danger awakens and it becomes a race against time to save mankind. What's hiding in the rock?! Another mysterious extraterrestrial plot. The film stars Nicole Schalmo, Jack Campbell, Dominic Stone, Caroline McQuade, and Kenneth Trujillo. We've seen this kind of "alien microbes" film before, but I'm always still curious to see what each new film has to offer. Check it out below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Eddie Arya's Risen, direct from Vertical's YouTube:

Disaster unfolds when a meteor strikes a small town, turning the environment uninhabitable and killing everything in the surrounding area. Exobiologist Lauren Stone is called to find answers to the unearthly event. As she begins to uncover the truth, imminent danger awakens and it becomes a race against time to save mankind. Risen is both written and directed by up-and-coming Australian filmmaker Eddie Arya, director of the films The Navigator and The System previously. It's also produced by Eddie Arya. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Vertical Entertainment will release Arya's Risen in select US theaters + on VOD starting August 20th, 2021 this summer. Who wants to watch this?