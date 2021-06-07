MOVIE TRAILERS

A Stuffed Toy Bear is Infected with Evil in Trailer for 'The Nest' Horror

June 7, 2021
The Nest Trailer

"I had a bear just like him when I was your age." 4Digital Media has released an official trailer for an indie horror thriller titled The Nest, not to be confused with the Jude Law drama from last year also titled The Nest. This one (formerly known as The Bewailing) is about an adorable stuffed bear that's "infected by a parasitic creature." A mother's reality erodes around her as she struggles to fathom the entangled web of her daughter's separation anxiety brought on by parasitic creatures within a stuffed bear they found at a yard sale. The horror film stars the director's daughter Maple Suttles as Meg, Dee Wallace, Sarah Navratil, Kevin Patrick Murphy, Drez Ryan, Blaque Fowler, and Anna Lynn Holleman. The bugs inside this bear are disgusting, so creepy my goodness. Does anyone want a stuffed bear anymore after watching this?!

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for James Suttles' The Nest, direct from 4Digital Media's YouTube:

When Meg and her mother Beth visit a yard sale, Beth buys her young daughter an adorable stuffed bear, thinking it may help with Meg's separation anxiety. As kids do, she quickly becomes attached to the bear, talking to it and taking it everywhere she goes. However, soon Beth notices the bear is communicating with Meg and even influencing her behavior. When Meg starts developing hoarding habits, and seems infected by a parasitic creature, things take a turn for the worse. Soon it's clear there’s something much more nightmarish & sinister to this yard sale toy than anyone could have imagined. The Nest, also known as The Bewailing, is directed by American filmmaker / cinematographrer James Suttles, director of the films Red Dirt Rising, Reunion 108, and The Evil Inside Her previously. The screenplay is from Jennifer Trudrung. 4Digital Media will release Suttles' The Nest direct-to-VOD starting on July 20th this summer.

